‘Van Dijk & Koulibaly would be game over for Liverpool’s rivals’ – Collymore still hoping Klopp lands centre-half

The former Reds striker believes efforts should be made at Anfield to form a partnership that could become one of the Premier League’s finest

signing Kalidou Koulibaly and pairing the centre-half with Virgil van Dijk would be “game over” for the Reds’ rivals, says Stan Collymore.

Premier League sides continue to monitor Koulibaly’s situation in , with his qualities considered to be a perfect fit for the English top flight.

Liverpool have seen questions asked of their options at the heart of their back four, with Van Dijk needing a reliable partner alongside him.

More teams

Klopp has, however, suggested that there will be no movement on that front before the next transfer deadline passes on October 5 amid reports of a big-money move being mooted for Koulibaly.

He has said: “The centre-half situation, you think you are covered with three absolute top, top, top centre-halves, young players behind and Fabinho if we need him. And then all of a sudden, three players are injured and are out for a few days.

“That’s not nice, but we cannot solve that in the transfer market. It’s just not possible, and we will not try.

“If nothing more serious happens, then we will not even try. If the situation stays like it is in the moment, then no, there will be nothing happening. I think we are in a pretty good place, squad-wise and what will happen on the outgoing side, we will see.”

Collymore hopes Klopp will relax that stance and consider an approach for Koulibaly while a window of opportunity remains open.

The former Reds striker has told The People: “The idea of Kalidou Koulibaly partnering Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool’s central defence has me so excited that I reckon it could be the best pairing since ’s Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

“It genuinely could be up there with the best partnerships there have ever been in the game and if Sadio Mane’s text messages to his compatriot have convinced him to sign for the Reds, then it’s game over for all their title rivals.”

Article continues below

Wanting Koulibaly is one thing, but getting him is quite another as Napoli have made it clear that they will not be dropping their asking price for a prized asset and the club’s manager, Gennaro Gattuso, is still hoping to see the summer market close with no more official bids received.

He has said: “I hope he remains with us, selfishly speaking, because he gives us so much both in technical terms and as a character.

“The world has changed because of the pandemic and I realise all clubs need to balance the books. I hope the call won't arrive, but I'll be nervous about it until transfer deadline day.”