Van Dijk hungry for more success with club and country after 'unbelievable season'

The Dutch defender vowed that he would return next season anxious to build on a successful season for both club and country

Virgil van Dijk has said that he and his team-mates are hungry for more success after they sealed the club’s sixth European title in the season just gone.

Van Dijk was a colossus in defence as Liverpool lifted the trophy in Madrid on June 1 after a 2-0 victory over Spurs at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The international centre-back was also dominant in the as Liverpool pushed eventual champions all the way.

The Reds finished just short with 97 points, the third highest tally in the English top-flight, with Van Dijk awarded PFA Player of the Year for his efforts.

The 27-year-old was proud of his team’s success, and vowed they’d continue to work to build on it.

“I’ve had a few days to reflect now at the end of what’s been an unbelievable season,” van Dijk said on his Instagram page.

“We achieved great things this season at Liverpool as a team and I feel proud to be part of such an incredible club with this group of players.

“To be European Champions is a dream come true! We are all now hungry for more success and will continue to give all we can to achieve that.”

It was also a successful season on the international front for the Dutch.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in the Netherlands advanced to the final of the Nations League where they were narrowly defeated by .

Van Dijk, who captains the national side, vowed to build on that success and thanked his supporters both at Liverpool and with the Dutch team.

“I’m also excited about the future with the national team and we will look to build on the promising season we’ve just had,” his post continued.

“Thank you for all your support over the last few months and I’ll see you after a break ready to go again!”

Liverpool begin their pre-season with a game against Tranmere Rovers on July 7.

Their season proper kicks off with the Community Shield against Manchester City on August 4, before the Premier League opener against newly-promoted Norwich at Anfield on August 9.