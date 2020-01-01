Van Dijk blames Community Shield defeat on poor Liverpool finishing

The Dutch defender felt the Reds dominated Arsenal at Wembley and should have won the game before it went to penalties

defender Virgil van Dijk blamed his side's Community Shield penalty shootout defeat to on their profligate finishing.

The Gunners won 5-4 on spot-kicks at Wembley on Saturday after a 1-1 draw with the champions.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's fine effort put Arsenal ahead but Takumi Minamino equalised in the second half with his first goal for the Reds.

Liverpool created the better openings, with Van Dijk seeing a goal disallowed for offside and James Milner spurning a good chance, but it was Rhian Brewster's penalty miss that ultimately handed Arsenal the trophy.

"I think their main chance was the goal. It was a good finish but we should have done better there and shouldn't have let him come onto his right foot, but obviously he finished it off," Van Dijk told Liverpool's website.

"During the whole game, we played well, dominated, pressed them well, and created many chances. Obviously in the end penalties is just a lottery and anything can happen.

"We are disappointed but we have to move on. Last year we lost on penalties as well and we won the league so we shouldn't panic, but obviously we wanted to win.

"We had a massive chance with Millie [Milner], obviously my disallowed goal and a couple of dangerous moments, but if you look at the game as a whole I think we created many chances that we should have done better maybe."

Van Dijk expects to see Minamino hit the ground running in 2020-21, the international having taken some time to adjust to life in since his move from Salzburg in January.

"I think Taki has been very good," the centre-back said. "After lockdown, he has been the Taki that we all saw when we played against him at Salzburg. He is very, very energetic and he is a fantastic player. It's good for him that he's coming out of his shell and for us as well."

Van Dijk’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, also praised Minamino, who became the first ever Liverpool player to score their maiden goal for the club at Wembley.

Klopp said: “I am very pleased for him; it was very important for us to stay in the game and for him, just to make this first important step."