Van der Vaart urges Tottenham chairman Levy to try and sign Ajax 'sensation' Ziyech

The former Lilywhite has suggested that the Moroccan star would be a great addition to Maurico Pochettino's squad if a deal can be arranged in 2020

Former midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has "sent a message" to club chairman Daniel Levy advising him to make a move for attacker Hakim Ziyech next summer.

The 26-year-old emerged as one the most exciting players in Europe with his performances last season, helping Ajax secure a domestic double while also reaching the semi-finals of the .

The Morroco international scored 21 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions last season, earning attention from a number of top clubs including and , but he ended up signing a contract extension at the Johan Cruyff Arena in August.

Tottenham witnessed Ziyech's unique talents up close in the last four of the Champions League as he scored a superb goal in the second leg of the tie but couldn't prevent Ajax from crashing out of the competition on away goals.

Van der Vaart, who played for Spurs between 2010 and 2012, has urged Levy to loosen the purse strings and lure Ziyech to north London at the end of the current season.

"I really hope he goes to Tottenham Hotspur, I sent a message today to [Daniel] Levy, I said: Get Ziyech after this season," Van der Vaart told NOS.

"I am convinced that he becomes a sensation in London, and I also wish him that.

"I hope Spurs takes him and we will see."

Ziyech has enjoyed a typically strong start to the 2019-20 campaign, contributing five goals and five assists in 10 Eredivisie appearances for Ajax.

He has also found the net twice for Erik ten Hag's side in the Champions League, picking up from where he left off in Europe last term.

The attacking midfielder is contracted to remain in Amsterdam until 2023 and his market value could rise significantly if he continues to impress between now and May.

Tottenham supporters had endured over a year of inactivity in the transfer market before Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon, Kion Etete and Jack Clarke were brought in this summer.

Pochettino hinted more reinforcements will be added in January after Spurs were dumped out of the by Colchester on September 24, with pressure building on the Argentine after a dismal start to the new campaign.

A 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday left Tottenham sitting 11th in the Premier League after ten fixtures, with a crucial trip to up next.