Van de Beek's Man Utd move slammed by Van Basten

The Dutch legend is critical of the young midfielder's decision to sign for a club he was going to struggle to play for regularly

Former boss Marco van Basten has questioned Donny van de Beek's decision to join .

The 23-year-old moved to Old Trafford from over the summer but has so far struggled to secure regular game time and was an unused substitute in the club's recent 0-0 draw with .

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stressed Van de Beek's time will come, Patrice Evra suggested on Saturday that the Red Devils simply don't need the young Dutchman - citing their current options in midfield.

Van Basten has now weighed in on the situation, suggesting Van de Beek shouldn't have jumped at the opportunity to sign for United and instead waited for a move where he could have played more regularly.

"It is very bad for such a boy to only play six or seven times in a year," Van Basten told Ziggo Sport.

"That's terrible for your rhythm! You can earn a lot more, but you also have to see where you can play.

"Is it about a five-year contract that he can sign? No, that's bullshit. Then you shouldn't go to Manchester United, but wait with it or for another club. You have to want to play football every week, and such a club is then bad for your career."

Van de Beek's agent hit out at the Red Devils late last month over his player's lack of game time - a situation that hasn't improved in recent weeks.

“A substitute, I don’t like it at all," Sjaak Swart told VoetbalPrimeur. “I couldn’t do it myself, substituting in with four minutes left to play. Then you’d better let me sit down."

Former Ajax team-mate Hakim Ziyech has meanwhile urged Van de Beek to stay patient in his push to establish himself at Old Trafford.

“We spoke in the beginning when he moved to Man United, but we didn't speak about his situation,” Ziyech said. “I think he will need time as well, he's come from a different country, a different style of play.

“And I know for sure it will take some time for him as well to get used to everything and then I know for sure he will bring quality to the squad over there.

“For him the most important thing now is to stay calm.”