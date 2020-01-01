Van de Beek can be Man Utd's answer to Thomas Muller, says Hargreaves

The Netherlands international is still waiting for his first Premier League start but played over an hour of Wednesday's Champions League drubbing

Former player Owen Hargreaves is in no doubt that Donny van de Beek will become a key part of the Reds first team, suggesting that he could have a similar impact to legend Thomas Muller.

Van de Beek completed a move to Old Trafford over the summer after United beat out for the star's signature.

Since moving to Old Trafford, though, the Dutchman has had a limited impact, being confined to the bench as he continues to wait for his first start six matches into the season.

The midfielder did get the chance to feature from the beginning in the on Wednesday, playing the first hour of his club's 5-0 rout of RB Leipzig before making way for Bruno Fernandes with his side one goal ahead.

And while he is still yet to show his best form in the few opportunities he has enjoyed so far for United, Hargreaves believes it is only a matter of time before he becomes an undisputed part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans.

"I think he's a really good player," the ex-United, Bayern and star told BT Sport.

"He hasn't had the opportunity to show it. He could be like what Thomas Muller is for Bayern Munich - the style.

"Everybody tried to get Thomas Muller out of the team, but once he's in, you can't get him out in terms of goals, assists, he's very unselfish, he can press the ball, he works in a midfield three, he can play as an 8 or a 10.

"[Van de Beek] is one of those... once he's in the team, Ole is going to find it hard to get him out."

Solskjaer took the opportunity to rotate his starting line-up from the weekend's draw with and the gamble paid off handsomely as Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a stunning hat-trick and Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial also found the net.

The win showed the depth of talent the Norwegian can call on, especially in midfield - a fact not lost on Hargreaves as he considered the selection dilemma around Van de Beek.

"The problem you have is: You've got £100m Pogba, Bruno Fernandes... getting them all in one team with the front three they have is going to be a challenge for Ole," he added.