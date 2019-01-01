Valverde: Decision over my Barcelona future can wait until the season is over

Ernesto Valverde moved to cool speculation over his future at Barcelona by saying discussions over a possible contract extension would take place at the end of the season.

The 54-year-old coach prompted rumours that he might be set to leave Camp Nou when he told the club's in-house TV channel that he did not know what he would be doing next season.

Valverde's current contract does not expire until 2020 but both he and the club have the option to terminate the contract a year early.

"It is true that the contract has an optional year and at the end of the season we will decide," Valverde told reporters ahead of his side's clash with Getafe in La Liga.

"We will be in a position later to assess. We have not even reached the middle of the season.

"The club and I have always been in tune with each other. As a coach, when you do not win, they put a price on your head, but I have a contract."

Ernesto Valverde: "Getafe are a tough side who create intense pressure and are convincing. They're battling for a spot in European play and will be a difficult opponent."

Barcelona are three points clear at the top of LaLiga after 17 matches and Valverde is on course to lead the club to a second consecutive title under his leadership.

He reiterated that his relationship with the club's directors is strong and said the decision over his future would not be his alone.

"I'm not saying that I have to decide," he said. "It's a question, we have a signed contract and we will respect both parties. We will be in a position during the year to see how things are going."

Looking forward to the clash with seventh-placed Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez, he added: "Getafe are a tough side who create intense pressure and are convincing.

"They're battling for a spot in Europe and will be a difficult opponent."