Vakoun Bayo: KAA Gent sign Celtic forward

The 24-year-old forward has penned a deal for an undisclosed fee until 2025 after failing to get playing time at Parkhead

Ivory Coast striker Vakoun Bayo has sealed a transfer move from Scottish giants Celtic to KAA Gent in Belgium.

The 24-year-old struggled to get playing time at Parkhead, a decision that has forced him to move to the Belgian outfit until 2025.

“Today, 24-year-old striker Ivorian striker Vakoun Bayo has signed a contract with KAA Gent until 2025,” Gent confirmed on their official website.

“Bayo comes from Scottish club Glasgow Celtic and was loaned to French side Toulouse FC last season, where Brecht Dejaegere and Deiver Machado also played.”

The statement continued: “Bayo started his career at Stade Abidjan in his native Ivory Coast. In the 2014-15 season, he became the league's top scorer and was also voted best player.

“He then left for Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel and the next stage was Dunashka Streda in Slovakia (2017-19). There he scored 22 goals in 32 games and provided nine assists.

“These figures convinced Celtic that brought him to Scotland in the winter of 2019. Last season he went on loan to Toulouse, where he scored 13 goals and four assists in 36 games.

“Welcome to the Buffalo's Vakoun!”

On why the club signed the player, Gent Sports Manager Tim Matthys said: "Vakoun is a fast and agile striker who is very strong offensively, he is a player, who will offer our coach many opportunities up front.”

Bayo made his debut for Celtic against Kilmarnock on February 17, 2019, coming on as a late substitute shortly before Scott Brown scored a late winner.

On the international scene, Bayo has represented the Ivory Coast U23 team on four international assignments and also the senior team two times in 2018.

Gent are on a signing spree, and recently they unveiled Kenya defender Joseph Okumu from Swedish club IF Elfsborg.