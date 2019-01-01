USWNT to play final two victory tour matches against Korea in Charlotte and Chicago

Jill Ellis will call time on her tenure as manager following the team's game at Soldier Field on October 6

U.S. Soccer has announced that the U.S. women's national team will play its final two World Cup victory tour matches in Charlotte and Chicago against .

Following their World Cup win in last month, the USWNT will embark on a five-game victory tour across the United States, with their first game coming this Saturday against Ireland at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The USWNT will then face Portugal in a pair of matches on August 29 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and September 3 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Now the final two matches have been announced, with the U.S. set to complete the tour in North Carolina and Illinois.

The U.S. will face South Korea on October 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, and again on October 6 at Soldier Field in Chicago to conclude the post-World Cup celebration matches.

The match in Chicago will mark the final game of manager Jill Ellis's tenure, with Ellis having announced earlier this week that she'd be stepping down after the victory tour.

Ellis departs having won both World Cups she coached, in 2015 and 2019, becoming only the second person to ever manage a team to multiple World Cup titles.

Following her departure, Ellis is set to stay on with U.S. Soccer as an ambassador, where she will represent the organization at events and speaking engagements.

The U.S. defeated the 2-0 in the final in , clinching their second consecutive World Cup title and fourth overall.

Along the way, the U.S. took down , hosts France and , while also sealing a record-breaking 13-0 win over in the team's first match of the group stage.

Megan Rapinoe scored the winning goal in the final, clinching the Golden Boot as well as the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

Rapinoe will be on the roster that participates in the victory tour, with the squad set to be comprised of the same 23 players who made up the World Cup roster.

The U.S. has faced Korea 11 times in their history, winning nine and drawing two of those matches.