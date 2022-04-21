The USWNT will play Colombia in two friendlies in June as they finalize their plans for the Concacaf Championship.

The matches will take place on June 25 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado and on June 28 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

The Concacaf W Championship, which takes place in Mexico in July, will also act as qualification for 2023 Women’s World Cup and 2024 Olympics.

What was said about USWNT’s friendlies with Colombia?

Speaking about the Colombia doubleheader, U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski said: “Colombia has a good chance to make it to the World Cup and both teams will be in our final preparations for our qualifying tournaments, so I expect some highly competitive matches between players who are competing to represent their countries in some really important games.

“When we get to Colorado, we’ll be coming off a stretch of more than two months that the players have been with their clubs and away from the national team environment, so we’ll be looking to get maximum value out of our last days and games together before we go to Mexico for qualifying.”

After the two friendlies Andonovski’s side will then take on Haiti, Jamaica and Mexico in Group A at the Concacaf W Championship.

The top two teams from each group automatically qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, while the tournament winner automatically qualifies for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

For Colombia, the matches will serve as preparation for the 2022 Copa America Femenina, which it will host in July.

Three teams from that tournament will qualify directly for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with two more joining the 10-team intercontinental playoff tournament.

