USWNT stars Harris and Krieger announce adoption of baby girl

The duo welcomed Sloane Phillips, who was born on Friday, to their family with posts on social media

U.S. women's national team stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger have announced they have adopted a baby girl.

Harris and Krieger, who both play for NWSL side Orlando Pride, were married in December 2019 and have now confirmed their new addition, baby Sloane, who was born on Friday.

The pair now joins Alex Morgan, who gave birth to her baby girl in May 2020, as mothers on the USWNT.

What Harris and Krieger said

"Welcome to our family, Sloane Phillips ... we are so in love with you already!" Krieger said on Instagram. "This has been one of the most beautiful yet stressful processes I’ve ever experienced with you, Ashlyn Harris and I love you even more throughout this journey, if that’s even possible.

"When we first dated, we always spoke about adoption and always wanted to give a child a loving, happy and stable home. I cannot wait to give her the world and be the best Mom I can be with you right by my side."

Harris added: "My heart is exploding with joy. We did it, baby! All of the ups and downs, tears, stress and anxiety was worth it to have this beautiful blessing in our arms.

"Thank you to our wonderful family, friends, agency, teammates and coaches who have supported us fully through this process and now we are SO PROUD to share her with the world!

"To all my adoptive families out there. Wow, we see you. Whew, this has been a very stressful process. I’m hopeful to tell our story one day but for now ... we can breathe again."

Duo left off SheBelieves Cup roster

Krieger, a right back and Harris, a goalkeeper, were both omitted from the USWNT's roster for the 2021 SheBelieves Cup, which kicks off on Thursday.

Their absence from the roster initially raised eyebrows, but head coach Vlatko Andonovski said at the time: “I don’t think we should read into it at all."

Their adoption of Sloane could possible explain why they won't represent the U.S. in the tournament, which also features Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

