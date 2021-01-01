USWNT star Horan details 'miserable' battle with Covid-19

The 26-year-old was forced to miss November's friendly against Netherlands after testing positive for coronavirus

U.S. women's national team midfielder Lindsey Horan has opened up on her "miserable" battle with Covid-19, saying she struggled with the virus for a week and a half.

Horan was removed from the roster for November's friendly against Netherlands after testing positive for coronavirus, missing out on the USWNT's first game since March.

The Portland Thorns star is back with the U.S. for this month's training camp and two friendlies against , but has revealed she had a rough time with Covid-19.

"Covid time was not a fun time, I’ll say that much," Horan said on Friday. "There was probably a week and a half there that was pretty miserable. And obviously I wouldn't want anyone to have to go through that.

"I'm very lucky that I'm healthy and I'm young and I came out of it okay and that all the testing afterwards was okay.

"It is a scary time for all of us and thinking of individuals that are a lot older or more at risk with their health. That's more of a scary thought for me."

Asked what symptoms she experienced, Horan said: "I would say about everything except losing my sense of smell and taste."

Horan added that she is happy to be back in camp with her teammates and fully recovered from the virus.

"Now I'm doing well and in camp and I feel 100 per cent," Horan said. "But yeah, just not an experience that I enjoyed whatsoever. And I missed out on getting to play with the team. So that was a bummer.

"But it's scary knowing what other people might have to go through that could be a lot worse than me."

The USWNT is still not at full strength due to coronavirus, with forward Alex Morgan testing positive ahead of January camp.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski said last week that U.S. Soccer will investigate an incident that led to Morgan and her family contracting Covid-19.

"I’m sure our chief medical officer George [Chiampas] and the medical staff are looking into this incident with Alex, and we’ll try to correct it if there’s anything that needs to be corrected going forward," Andonovski said.