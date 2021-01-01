USWNT star Abby Dahlkemper joins Manchester City

The World Cup-winning defender has joined Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle, her United States team-mates, at the club, leaving the North Carolina Courage

have announced the signing of Abby Dahlkemper from the North Carolina Courage, with the defender signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Dahlkemper won the Women’s World Cup with the United States in the summer of 2019 and is a three-time NWSL Championship winner, picking up two of those titles with the Courage.

The 27-year-old, who ranked at No.20 in last year’s Goal 50, joins USWNT team-mates Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis at Man City, with the pair having joined the Women’s club last summer. She is the club’s first signing of the January transfer window.

“I am so excited to join Manchester City. It’s a world-class club full of incredible players and I can’t wait to get started," Dahlkemper, who will take the No.13 shirt for her new club, said.

"With all the talent in the WSL, I know that each game will present a new challenge and the opportunity to grow both as a player and as a person in is going to be amazing, alongside having the chance to play football too.

“Sam and Rose have been saying nothing but brilliant things about the club and hearing them speak so highly about the facilities, the staff and the players as well as their experience of a new technical and tactical challenge is something that was really appealing to me.

“I just can’t wait to get over and help the team in whatever way I can and be successful on the field.”

Dahlkemper won the NWSL Shield three times with the Courage, as well as the Championship twice in 2018 and 2019, adding to the 2016 title she collected during her time with Western New York Flash.

The USWNT star has also been named in the last three NWSL Best XIs and was named the league’s Defender of the Year back in 2017.

She has won 62 caps for her country since making her debut in October 2016, winning two SheBelieves Cup titles, the Concacaf Women’s Championship and the World Cup in that time.

“We’re delighted to welcome Abby to Manchester City, another exciting addition to our squad," Gareth Taylor, City's head coach, said.

“She is a very talented defender who has been successful both domestically and internationally - with her desire and hunger for victory, we know she’ll fit into our team ethos perfectly.

"We're really looking forward to working with her over the coming seasons."

Man City are currently fourth in the WSL table and progressed to the last 16 of the Women’s Champions League with a victory over Swedish champions Goteborg in December.

The club also won the Women’s FA Cup earlier this season, with Dahlkemper’s compatriot Mewis scoring in the final at Wembley as they beat 3-1 after extra-time.