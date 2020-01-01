'I haven't played since March!' - USWNT star Rapinoe admits surprise at FIFPro World XI inclusion

The OL Reign forward says her inclusion is proof of the need to better promote the achievements of other players in the women's game

Megan Rapinoe has admitted her surprise at being included in the FIFA FIFPro Women’s World XI during The Best awards on Thursday – as she hasn’t played a match in the last nine months.

The U.S. Women’s National Team star tweeted her appreciation for the recognition but said it was proof of the need to promote the women’s game more to recognise the achievements of other players.

The FIFPro World XI is voted for purely by players, with 2020’s award considering those who featured between July 2019 and October 2020.

More teams

Rapinoe was voted in alongside Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard, Millie Bright, Delphine Cascarino, Barbara Bonansea, Veronica Boquete, Pernille Harder, Vivianne Miedema and Tobin Heath.

Your #TheBest FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World11 🌟



GK: Christiane Endler

DF: Lucy Bronze

DF: Millie Bright

DF: Wendie Renard

MF: Tobin Heath

MF: Delphine Cascarino

MF: Vero Boquete

FW: Pernille Harder

FW: Megan Rapinoe

FW: Vivianne Miedema



Thoughts? 👇 — Goal (@goal) December 17, 2020

She wrote on Twitter: "I am obviously very honored to have been recognized by my peers around the world who vote for the FIFPRO World XI. At the same time, it did come as a surprise to me that I met the criteria for selection as I haven't played in a match since March (2021, here I come!).

"We have so many phenomenal female players around the world and all of us need to do what we can to recognise them. The fact that I was selected once again sheds light on the fact that in order to push our game forward we need continued investment in the women's game to give more female players the opportunity to be seen on TV in their home countries and globally while performing for club and country.

So much to be thankful for this year, and so much work still to be done. 🙏❤️ https://t.co/LtwTv8S0Jv pic.twitter.com/Kz8LettjXI — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) December 17, 2020

"The future of our game is so bright, the potential is limitless, and our commitment to pushing it forward from every possible angle has to match that.

"Again, I am honored and flattered to have been recognized by my peers for this honor, and look forward to getting back out on the field in 2021!

Article continues below

"Congratulations to all the incredible women selected in the Best XI. Here's to another groundbreaking year in women's football! Happy Holidays, wishing everyone health and happiness!"

Currently playing for OL Reign in the NWSL, Rapinoe is one of women's football's most famous players. In 2019, she was named The Best FIFA Women's Player of the Year and won the Ballon d'Or after helping the USWNT to their fourth World Cup title.

The title for Best Women's Player in 2020 went to Manchester City and England right-back Lucy Bronze, on the back of a successful spell at .