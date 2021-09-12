USMNT's Sargent suffers hamstring injury as Norwich boss Farke hopes for swift return of 'key player'

The Canaries head coach remains optimistic the injury is not too serious

Norwich boss Daniel Farke says Josh Sargent has suffered a hamstring injury but remains hopeful the forward will be able to make a swift return.

The USMNT star suffered the injury on international duty and sat out the Canaries’ 1-0 defeat against Arsenal on Saturday.

However, Farke says the injury is not too serious and he could be back in action sooner rather than later.

What did Farke say?

Sargent featured in all three of the USMNT's World Cup qualifiers during the international break, with Gregg Berhalter’s side travelling to El Salvador and Honduras either side of a home clash with Canada.

Speaking after Norwich’s defeat at Emirates Stadium, Farke said the injury was only discovered when the 21-year-old had reported back to the club’s training ground.

“He plays in the early hours of Thursday, then arrives after an 11-hour flight from Honduras back to London, so he has jet lag and not much sleep,” said Farke.

“I would have taken him in the squad but we scanned him on Friday and there was a low-grade muscle tear in his hamstring.

"Hopefully for the next game he will be available, because he is already a key player for us and important for the group.

"We hope the injury settles in the next few days and then he can train.”

The bigger picture

This injury has come at a frustrating time for Sargent as he looks to establish himself at Norwich following his €10 million (£9m/$12m) summer move from Werder Bremen.

The 21-year-old had featured in all of Norwich’s games prior to the international break, scoring twice in his only start against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.

That remains the Canaries’ only victory of the season so far, with the club losing all four Premier League matches and scoring just once. However, there is some mitigation given they have faced three of last season’s top six in their opening four games, including champions Manchester City.

That places greater emphasis on their next game against fellow newly-promoted side Watford at Carrow Road on Saturday.

