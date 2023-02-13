USMNT stars Weston McKennie & Tyler Adams a ‘really special partnership’ for Leeds as Michael Skubala talks up potential

Leeds United’s interim boss, Michael Skubala, believes USMNT stars Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams can form a “really special partnership”.

WHAT HAPPENED? Two international colleagues with the United States have joined forces at Elland Road, with McKennie following Adams to the Premier League during the January transfer window. He has completed an initial loan switch from Juventus and is charged with the task – alongside another fellow countryman in Brenden Aaronson – of helping to guide Leeds away from relegation danger.

WHAT THEY SAID: Skubala, who has taken the Whites’ reins following the dismissal of American coach Jesse Marsch, has seen enough from McKennie and Adams to suggest that they can be a productive pairing. He has told BBC Radio Leeds: “I love that partnership. I think they have quality on the ball, I think they have quality off the ball, I think at times they were playing against three and dealing with it. So I think they were covering areas of the pitch. But also, they look exciting when the ball turns over and they go forward. So I think it’s a really special partnership.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie and Adams showed during their latest outing against Manchester United that they are prepared to get stuck in for the good of the collective cause at Leeds, with some full-blooded tackles put in early on in a 2-0 defeat to the Red Devils, but they have been unable to inspire a reversal in fortune.

WHAT NEXT? Leeds continue to sit just one place and a solitary point above the Premier League drop zone, with their next outing – which could come with a new permanent manager at the helm – set to see them take in a crucial trip to fellow strugglers Everton.