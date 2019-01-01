USMNT U20s vs Nigeria U20s: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Flying Eagles can deal a serious blow to the Americans, who are hurting after their opening-day loss

The U.S national team will hope to keep their Under-20 World Cup ambitions alive by securing a positive result against in Bielsko-Biala on Monday.

Tab Ramos' side lost their opening match against , losing 2-1, and they will be desperate to pick up three points, knowing that defeat would severely impact their chances of progression.

As a team expected to mount a serious challenge for glory, Nigeria will certainly provide a stern test for the Americans and they come into the game brimming with confidence.

The Flying Eagles made light work of in their opener, inflicting a crushing 4-0 defeat on the Arab nation, and they will be eager to take a step closer to the knockout stage with a another win.

Game USA U-20s vs Nigeria U-20s Date Monday, May 27 Time 7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 / Universo fuboTV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on FreeSports.

UK TV channel Online stream FreeSports FreeSports online

Squads & Team News

Position United States U-20 squad Goalkeepers Scott, Ochoa, Dos Santos Defenders Dest, Gloster, McKenzie, Richards, Araujo, Keita, Real Midfielders Durkin, Mendez, Pomykal, Cerrillo, Servania, Ledezma Forwards Weah, Soto, De la Fuente, Llanez Jr., Rennicks

Ramos has no fresh injury concerns heading into the game against Nigeria, but he may consider making some tactical changes to deal with Nigeria's clear attacking prowess.

However, the coach will still rely heavily on the influence of 's Timothy Weah, prospect Konrad de la Fuente and team leader Paxton Pomykal.

Confirmed U-20 starting XI: Scott; Dest, Richards, Keita, Gloster; Durkin, Mendez, Pomykal; Weah, De la Fuente, Soto.

Position Nigeria U-20 squad Goalkeepers Ogundare, Oremade, Zaccala Defenders Rabiu, Utin, Salawudeen, Ozornwafor, Igoh Midfielders Eletu, Sor, Dele-Bashiru, Okon, Ofoborh, Michael, Makanjuola, Effiom Forwards Adams, Offia, Emeka, Tijani

Nigeria head coach Paul Aigbogun could fault very little in his side's win over and is unlikely to tinker too much with his starting team.

youngster Tom Dele-Bashiru will assume responsibility for dictating play in the middle and captain Ikouwem Utin will be expected to provide more inspiration from the back.

Confirmed Nigeria U-20 starting XI: Oremade; Utin, Ozornwafor, Aliyu, Rabiu; Dele-Bashiru, Michael, Muhammad; Effiom, Offia, Adams.

Betting & Match Odds

Nigeria are narrow favourites to win the match at 27/20 on bet365, while the USA can be backed at 19/10. A draw is priced at 12/5.

Match Preview

Prior to the tournament, U.S. U-20s coach Ramos heralded his current crop as the most talented he has been in charge of, but they couldn't quite manage to get into gear against Ukraine.

They arrived in on the crest of a wave, flawlessly sweeping to glory in the CONCACAF U-20 Championship and, having lost their opening match, will take to the field on Monday with a point to prove.

However, in Nigeria - two-time runners-up in the competition - they are encountering a team that is considered among the favourites to lift the trophy.

The hefty scoreline in their win over Qatar served as a statement of intent and head coach Aigbogun says that they will continue to deploy an attacking approach against the U.S.

"We had a great game against Qatar and we want to stay in that spirit all through the championship," Aigbogun said, per The Punch.

"We will not make the mistake of underrating any team; our approach remains taking it one game at a time. We go in there and fulfil our game-plan of achieving victory."