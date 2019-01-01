USMNT to face Curacao, Mexico to take on Costa Rica in Gold Cup quarterfinals

A draw against Panama on Wednesday sent Gregg Berhalter's outfit through as the Group D winner, setting up a last-eight clash with the Cinderella side

The Gold Cup quarterfinals are set, with the U.S. national team drawn against Curacao in the quarterfinals while traditional powers and will square off on the other side of the bracket.

Gregg Berhalter's U.S. squad finished group play with three wins from three, leaving them sitting top of the pile in Group D, with finishing as the second-place team in the group.

That set the home side up with a quarterfinal date against Curacao, a team that had never scored a goal in the competition before 2019 but finish second in Group C after working out a win over Honduras and a draw with in dramatic fashion, on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Jamaica and Panama will square off in the other quarterfinal on that side of the bracket, also set to take place on Sunday in Philadelphia, with the winner to face the winner of the USA vs Curacao match in the semifinals.

The other side of the bracket will see Group A winner Mexico face off with Group B runner-up Costa Rica on Saturday in Houston.

Mexico cruised through the group stage, winning all three matches and staking a claim as the Gold Cup favorite.

El Tri's quarterfinal opponent will not be an easy out, however. Costa Rica's struggles in the group stage saw the Ticos finish second in Group B behind Haiti, but the Costa Ricans are a tradition power in Concacaf and should provide a stern test for Tata Martino's side.

Group B winner Haiti also will take on Group A runner-up Canada on Saturday in Houston.

Haiti enters the match having taken a 2-1 win over Costa Rica in group play, while Canada's only loss was a 3-1 reverse to Mexico.

The quarterfinal will be seen by both sides as a rare chance to earn a place in the last four at the regional competition.

Canada last made an appearance in the semifinals in 2007, while Haiti has never made it to the last four.

The semifinal matchups will be held Tuesday, July 2 in Pheonix and Wednesday, July 3 in Nashville.