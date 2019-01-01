USMNT star Weah concedes Neymar & Mbappe may lead him away from PSG

The teenager is currently taking in a loan spell at Celtic and while still hoping to make the grade back in France, he admits that may not be possible

Timothy Weah has conceded that his future may lie away from , with the loan star facing fierce competition from the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at his parent club.

At 19 years of age, time is still on the side of the United States international.

He is, however, aware of the need to find regular game time at an important stage of his development, with it that ambition which led him to .

Weah moved to Celtic in January and has impressed during his short time at Parkhead, recording three goals to date.

It could be that he is forced to secure a similar switch, or a permanent one, in 2019-20 as no decision on his long-term future has been made as of yet.

Quizzed on his plans by Le Parisien, Weah said: “You never know, we'll see after the season. We will talk about it with Badou [Sambague, his lawyer].”

Pressed on whether he might have to follow the lead of Yacine Adli and Antoine Bernede, who have linked up with and Red Bull Salzburg respectively, Weah added: “Frankly I do not know. Everyone has their life. I think it was good for them. For now, I'm not sure what I'll do, we'll discuss it.”

The son of former World Player of the Year George Weah insists that he has no issue with those back at Parc des Princes.

The youngster extended his contract with PSG through to 2021 prior to heading for Glasgow and remains grateful for everything that the giants have done for him.

“No, there is no problem with the PSG. Never,” said Weah.

“Paris did everything for me, I stayed four years. I loved and I still love PSG. The president is amazing and the players are my brothers. It's like that in football, sometimes you come across things you do not control.”

Among the things outside of Weah’s control is the quality that PSG continue to bring into their ranks.

Neymar, Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria are all proven performers at the very highest level and would block the path of many more seasoned professionals than Weah.

A teenage talent still hopes to get his chance to prove his worth in the French capital, but there is an acceptance that he may have to look elsewhere for the minutes he craves.

Weah added when asked if it is possible for him to make an impression in a star-studded PSG squad: “Yes, it's still my goal. I think that if I play, I can find my place.

“For the moment, it's a little hard, because there are the big names, but I still think about it. I will never let go. It depends on the confidence of the coach. If there is none, I will not find my place, so we'll see.”