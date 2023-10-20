Revealed: Why USMNT star Tyler Adams is undergoing surgery on hamstring injury which is set to sideline him for 'three to four months'

Andoni Iraola confirmed that Tyler Adams is set to undergo surgery on hamstring injury which is likely to sideline him for "three to four months".

Adams to undergo surgery again

Hamstring injury troubling USMNT star

Will be sidelined until the new year

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT midfielder is going through a tough time as his hamstring injury, which he picked up last season while playing for Leeds United, has re-occurred - which warrants surgery again.

Cherries boss Iraola insisted that the player has no other option available to him, other than surgery, to get rid of the problem "once and forever" as he kept suffering from repeated setbacks during the recovery period.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When we talked two weeks ago, (surgery) was one of the options after his feelings when he played the cup game," he told reporters.

“He had to solve, once and forever, these problems. He has had surgery. “He will be out for three or four months, something like this, depending on how he evolves. But I think from the previous surgery, he wasn’t feeling well in any moment. He was improving, then he had a setback, improving again, setback. So he had to have surgery again," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Adams made one appearance for the Cherries in September, a cameo off the bench that saw him log 20 minutes in his initial return from injury. A marquee summer addition, 19th-place Bournemouth will now be without the defensive midfielder for months on end.

Also a key member of Gregg Berhalter's USMNT side, his absence was massively evident in their 3-1 loss to Germany in an international friendly during the October international break.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Adams is staring at another lengthy period of recovery and injury rehab following the surgery and it is quite certain that he will not be available until February 2024.