USMNT star Pulisic makes Chelsea debut as substitute against Manchester United

The winger was left out of the starting side but made his full debut for the club on Sunday, coming off the bench for Frank Lampard's men

Christian Pulisic wasn’t in Frank Lampard’s starting side for on Sunday, but the U.S. national team winger did make his full debut for the side, coming on as a second-half substitute for his first appearance with the club.

In his first official match as Chelsea boss, Lampard chose to use Pedro and Ross Barkley in the wide areas with youngster Mason Mount also preferred to Pulisic in support of forward Tammy Abraham from the start.

Pulisic entered the match in the 58th minute with leading 1-0 through a first-half penalty from Marcus Rashford.

The USA international replaced Barkley on the wing at Old Trafford as Chelsea looked for a way back into the match.

He was brought on as the first change of the night from Lampard, who saw his side lack a bit of quality in the final third over the course of the first hour.

Having been bought by the club for a £58 million ($73m) transfer fee back in January before joining up with the Blues ahead of the new season, the winger has drawn praise from his new boss for his ability to run in behind defenders and open up a match.

But Lampard cautioned before the season opener that the 20-year-old may need some time to find his feet in the Premier League.

"He has good ability, can beat a man, nice touch," Lampard told reporters ahead of Sunday’s match. "He scored a couple of good goals in pre-season when he ran in behind defenses, which is what I really want from my wingers or attacking players.

"We also have to give it time because of his youth. Changing leagues, this is the Premier League, which is the most competitive league in the world, but there are some good signs. When I say I want to look after him, I don’t want to sound like I am talking down to him.”

Pulisic's first involvement in the match saw him hit the ground following a collision with Paul Pogba as he tried to turn out of trouble in the middle of the park.

Article continues below

Unfortunately, the winger entering the match did little to turn the tide in his side's favor.

Manchester United doubled the lead shortly after his introduction, with Anthony Martial​ finishing off a cross to make it 2-0 to the home side in the 66th.

Marcus Rashford would add a third just a minute later as Manchester United opened up a sizable lead in front of their home support.