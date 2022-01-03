USMNT star Pepi completes €18m move to Augsburg from FC Dallas

James Westwood
Getty

United States national team star Ricardo Pepi has completed a reported €18 million (£15m/$20m) move to Augsburg from FC Dallas.

Augsburg have confirmed Pepi's arrival in a statement on their official Twitter account, which reads: "Ricardo Pepi joins FC Augsburg from FC Dallas of MLS. The forward has signed a contract to June 2026 with an option for an additional year."

More to follow.

