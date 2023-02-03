USMNT prospect Wynder signs new contract with Louisville as he waits out European transfer amid Van Dijk comparisons

U.S. men's national team prospect Josh Wynder has signed a new deal with Louisville City as he waits out a European transfer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wynder will play this season in the USL with Louisville under a revised contract that will run through 2025. The club did hint that Wynder will not be around long enough to see out that contract, pointing to his 18th birthday on May 2 as the day that he will be eligible to head to Europe.

Wynder has been compared to Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk by USL Sporting Director Mark Cartwright.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defender recently trained with Benfica and has drawn interest from all over Europe. Internationally, Wynder has captained the U.S. U-19s and was a finalist for U.S. Soccer's 2022 Young Male Player of the Year award. He recently was called up to the U.S. U-20s for a camp ahead of this summer's U-20 World Cup.

Louisville has already sent one young star to Europe, with fullback Jonathan Gomez making the leap to Real Sociedad after shining for the club.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “For me to make whatever my next step is, I think it will shine a light on Louisville and make people see the USL Championship is a great league and this is a great club,” Wynder said. “I had a special year last year. It was definitely memorable. I’m happy to be playing on this new contract and have a job to do this season to help the club get its third star.”

Added head coach Danny Cruz: “This deal has been well-earned by Josh, who continues to impress us every day with his development over the last few years. Josh has a bright future ahead, and he’s handling that attention professionally. We know his focus is first on helping us chase our goals this year.”

WHAT NEXT FOR WYNDER AND LOUISVILLE? The club will kick off the USL season on March 11 against Orange County SC.