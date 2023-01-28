USMNT has a new teenage Bundesliga star on its hands, and his name is Kevin Paredes

Kevin Paredes is making waves in the Bundesliga and scored his first goal in the competition on Saturday for Wolfsburg.

Paredes in first full season with Wolfsburg

Grabbed first assist one week ago

Has now scored first goal

WHAT HAPPENED? Paredes, 19, has followed up his first Bundesliga assist by opening his account in the German top-flight during Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Werder Bremen. The teenager struck his first Wolfsburg goal in some style in the 90th minute, although his goal proved just a consolation to the visitors.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paredes is in his first full season with Wolfsburg after signing from DC United in January 2022. The teenager has made 10 appearances this season, although just one as a starter, and grabbed his first assist for the club earlier in January in a 6-0 win over Freiburg.

DID YOU KNOW? Six American teenagers, including Paredes on Saturday, have scored in the Bundesliga since the start of the 2017-18 season. Only Germany (17) and France (8) have had more in that time.

WHAT NEXT FOR PAREDES? The teenager will be hoping for more first-team minutes on Tuesday when Wolfsburg return to action against Union Berlin in the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal.