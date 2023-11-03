Will USMNT's Matt Turner be dropped after Liverpool blunder? Nottingham Forest coach Steve Cooper admits he has 'decision to make' on goalkeeper position

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has backed U.S. Men's international Matt Turner to bounce back after a blunder against Liverpool last week.

Cooper backs Turner in net

Says positives outweigh negatives

USMNT goalkeeper slated to keep starting role

WHAT HAPPENED? After his goalkeeping blunder against Liverpool last week, where he was caught out of his box, easily allowing the Reds to find the back of the net, Turner has been backed by his boss to retain his starting role.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We have got a decision to make with every position,” he said. “You asked the question because Matt made a mistake for the third goal against Liverpool, which was a real unfortunate one and one that gets highlighted even more because of the type of mistake and the position he plays and the fact it resulted in a goal."

“That's the question, and I appreciate that. It was a mistake for sure, but if we weigh up all of the good things Matt has done compared to mistakes for goals, then the positives completely outweigh the negatives. Matt has held his hands up for the mistake because he is that type of guy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner's blunder went viral on social media, with the error leading to many crude remarks made toward the American. The goal conceded however, came late in the match to make it 3-0, so there's a positive light to the situation knowing the match was likely already gone.

WHAT NEXT FOR MATT TURNER? The Forest goalkeeper has a chance at redemption this weekend when they take on Aston Villa.