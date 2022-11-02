USMNT keeper Turner is 'too good to be sitting on the bench' at Arsenal, insists Friedel

Former USMNT and Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Friedel thinks Matt Turner is ''too good'' just to be a back-up at Arsenal.

Turner currently back-up at Arsenal

Friedel thinks he deserves more

Says stopper should consider exit

WHAT HAPPENED? Turner joined Arsenal from New England Revolution in the summer after winning the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award. He's currently playing second fiddle to Aaron Ramsdale at Emirates Stadium but Friedel thinks the USMNT stopper deserves regular football, even if it's away from north London.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Matt's a heck of a nice guy and a heck of a good goalkeeper," he told Fair Betting Sites. "I don’t know what kind of deal they have with Arsenal or what, but I hope if he's not in the team, or doesn’t look like he's gonna get near the team, then they would allow him to leave or go on loan. I personally think he's too good of a goalkeeper to be sitting on the bench."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner's lack of game time could hurt his international chances with the USMNT. The stopper is battling with Zack Steffen for the No. 1 spot ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Steffen joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan in June and is enjoying regular football with the Championship side.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR TURNER? The goalkeeper's four Arsenal appearances this season have all come in the Europa League but he is a doubt for Thursday's final group game against FC Zurich with a groin injury.