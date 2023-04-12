'Whole new mentality' - USMNT's Jordan Morris making strong impression on head coach Anthony Hudson in fight for international role

USMNT forward Jordan Morris is earning respect from international head coach Anthony Hudson for his play with the Seattle Sounders in MLS.

Eight goals in seven MLS games

Getting chance to play striker

Aiming to gain USMNT role

WHAT HAPPENED? Morris, who made the 2022 World Cup roster, has been one of the standout players of the early MLS season while getting increased time as a No.9 rather than playing as a winger. While the 28-year-old's future with the USMNT is unclear, the switch to a more central position could give him a clearer path to consistent international playing time. Striker has been the USMNT's weakest position.

Hudson, the interim manager, said he's noticed Morris' work with the Sounders. It is likely the Seattle native will be involved in the USMNT's friendly against Mexico on April 19.

WHAT THEY SAID: "[Jordan Morris] is doing great," Hudson told FOX. "It's interesting, not just him, but even [Cristian] Roldan, it just seems that this season they've started with a whole new mentality. Really aggressive, intense. I love it. I'm really pleased for him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Impressing Hudson could help Morris get short-term playing time - and perhaps an important role in the CONCACAF Nations League - but the pecking order could change again once U.S. Soccer appoints a permanent boss.

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT will field a line-up of mostly MLS players against Mexico next week given European clubs will not be on international break.