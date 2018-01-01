USMNT forward Agudelo re-signs with Revolution

Amid reports of interest from abroad, the 26-year-old forward has decided to remain with the MLS club

Juan Agudelo has re-signed with the New England Revolution, the player and team announced Monday.

Agudelo was out of contract with the Revolution, and reportedly had garnered interest from Liga MX along with teams in Turkey and Spain.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed aside from the fact it is a multi-year contract.

“Juan has been an integral member of our team over the last five years, and ensuring that he remained here in New England was a priority for us this offseason,” Revolution general manager Michael Burns said in a statement.

“We believe his best years as a player are still ahead of him, and we look forward to seeing Juan in a Revolution jersey in 2019 and beyond.”

The forward was in and out of the starting XI this year for Brad Friedel’s Revolution side, scoring three goals and adding three assists – his lowest goal output since returning to MLS in 2015.

Agudelo broke into MLS as a teenager with the New York Red Bulls and played parts of three seasons with them before ending up at now defunct Chivas USA.

Agudelo moved to the Revolution in 2013 for a single season and signed with Stoke City in England at the end of that season.

However, Agudelo was unable to secure a work permit to play for the Potters and ended up spending a half-season with Utrecht in the Eredivisie, scoring three times in 14 games.

He returned to New England on free the following season, where he has played the last four years.

Agudelo has also been in and out of the United States national team picture over that time. He made three appearances during the nation’s 2017 Gold Cup victory, but ultimately did not feature in the USMNT’s disastrous 2018 qualifying campaign that saw them miss out on the World Cup.

The forward’s last USMNT appearance was in January 2018, when he played for the side in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Overall Agudelo has made 28 appearances for the USMNT, scoring three goals and adding three assists.