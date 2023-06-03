USMNT hopeful Folarin Balogun scores 21st Ligue 1 goal for Reims in final game of season

Folarin Balogun continued his excellent goal scoring form for Reims on Saturday when he scored in their final Ligue 1 game of the season.

Balogun scored opener against Montpellier

Now has 21 Ligue 1 goals this season

Playing in last game for Reims

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker fired his side into the lead to open the scoring against Montpellier at home on Saturday. The attacker now has 21 goals in 37 appearances in the French top-flight this season.

The club handed over a special print to the 21-year-old before kick-off in recognition of his excellent appearances over his season on loan at Reims.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun will leave Reims at the end of the season as his loan spell from Arsenal comes to an end. The Gunners are reportedly willing to sell him this summer, with Napoli, AC Milan and Marseille all said to be interested in signing him.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? The New York native recently decided to represent the United States national team and could make his debut when they face Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals this month.