'I’m still not retiring!' - USMNT defender Ream signs Fulham contract extension

United States men's national team defender Tim Ream announced a one-year contract extension with Fulham on Monday.

Ream started for USMNT in Qatar

Also a key figure for Fulham

Not ready to retire at 35

WHAT HAPPENED? Ream was in good spirits as he made the announcement after Fulham's 3-0 win over nine-man Crystal Palace in which he scored the second goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ream is arguably hitting the highest point of his career now despite his advanced age, and Fulham have rewarded him for his recent form.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I’m still not retiring! I’m going to be here for year number nine, and I'm excited," Ream said. “I feel the best I've ever felt, as confident as I've ever been. To extend it another 12 months into 2024 is a proud moment for myself and my family.

“I'm happy to continue on this journey with the club, the fans and all the guys in the changing room."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR FULHAM? Ream will likely be involved when Fulham take on Southampton on Saturday.