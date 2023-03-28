USMNT defender Miles Robinson made his first international appearances since tearing his Achilles last year - and Taylor Twellman is inspired.

Robinson missed World Cup

Won two USMNT trophies before injury

Fighting to regain starting place

WHAT HAPPENED? Ex-USMNT player Twellman expressed joy at Robinson's appearance against El Salvador on Monday night after 11 months away. It has been a long road back to full health since he sustained his injury last May, and missing the World Cup caused Robinson mental anguish.

But at his best, the 26-year-old Atlanta United star is a key piece of the USMNT roster. He won the Nations League and Gold Cup finals, both against Mexico, in the summer of 2021, and scored the trophy-winning goal in the latter match. Now, he will try to nail down his starting place amid competition from Walker Zimmermann and Tim Ream.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Such an inspiration to many @milesrobinson and I’d argue you look stronger & fitter than when you got hurt. Good on you dude. Keep it going. #USMNT," wrote Twellman on Twitter after Robinson played all 90 minutes in Monday's 1-0 win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the USMNT largely avoiding MLS call-ups this international window, Robinson was made a notable exception.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ROBINSON? While the center back was away from Atlanta, his club conceded six goals in a stunning 6-1 defeat to Columbus that left veteran Brad Guzan infuriated. Such a meltdown is unlikely to happen again under Robinson's watch.