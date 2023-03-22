'We'll hold him to that standard' - USMNT to keep close eye on Gio Reyna, but Matt Turner and Antonee Robinson say winger is a 'joy'

United States men's national team stars Antonee Robinson and Matt Turner praised winger Gio Reyna, despite controversy off the pitch.

Reyna family involved in U.S. Soccer probe

But Robinson claims he looks "ready to work"

Turner describes him as "a joy to be around"

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old has been a part of some unwanted controversy during what has been a turbulent few months for American soccer. While not directly implicated himself, Reyna's father and former USMNT hero Claudio was involved in a pressure campaign to oust then-coach Gregg Berhalter, which stemmed from his son's reduced role in Qatar.

The USMNT's upcoming Nations League fixtures represent Reyna's first call-up since the World Cup, and the first time the squad has been reunited since the findings of an independent investigation came to light. Robinson, who has featured heavily under Marco Silva's high-flying Fulham this term, claims Reyna looks fit and ready. Meanwhile, Turner said the USMNT would keep a close eye on Reyna but praised his attitude so far.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I had a lovely time playing golf with Gio, Joe [Scally] and Brendan [Aaronson] in our downtime but other than that, in training, he looks good, looks pretty sharp," the England-born full-back said in a press conference. "I've spoken to him and it certainly feels like he's in good health, feels confident. Same as everyone, he's looking really ready to work."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Robinson's comments echo those of veteran defender and Fulham team-mate Tim Ream on Tuesday, as well as Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner. The former New England Revolution shot-stopper has struggled for game time under Mikel Arteta this season but looks set to feature from the off under interim boss Anthony Hudson.

Turner also backed Reyna to put his murky past behind him, telling reporters: "From what I've seen, he looks great. He's working really hard on the pitch and for all purposes of the media, it seems like everything's behind him. As we go on, we'll look to hold him to that standard, but he's been a joy to be around."

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA? He didn't to start any of Dortmund's last seven matches in all competitions - although he did receive an 85-minute cameo at Chelsea after Julian Brandt's early injury - so it's uncertain whether the winger will get a starting berth in the USMNT's Nations League opener against Granada on Friday.

