USMNT star Christian Pulisic hit with ‘nearly player' label as Gary Neville summarizes underwhelming Chelsea career

Gary Neville described Christian Pulisic as a "nearly player" as the U.S. men's national team star seems to be edging closer to leaving Chelsea.

Neville offers Pulisic verdict

American star linked with move away from London

Chelsea to face Newcastle Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic clashed with David de Gea after coming off the bench in Chelsea's loss to Manchester United on Wednesday. It was the latest frustrating defeat for the Blues, who will finish in the bottom half of the table, and also the latest frustrating moment for Pulisic, who has just one league goal this season.

Pulisic has been linked with a transfer this summer, and Neville made it clear that he feels that the Premier League never quite saw the best of what the American can be.

WHAT THEY SAID: Commentating on Sky Sports during the match, Neville discussed Pulisic, saying: "[He's] a bit of a 'nearly' player, Pulisic."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville's criticism comes in response to several up-and-down seasons at Chelsea for Pulisic, who has had his share of highs and lows.

He's lifted the Champions League trophy, of course, famously scoring against Real Madrid in the semifinal, but he's also seen his progress halted several times by injuries, preventing him from truly becoming a regular starter at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic and Chelsea will conclude their Premier League season on Sunday as they play host to Newcastle.