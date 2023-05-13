Christian Pulisic to Napoli gains momentum as president of Serie A club says he wants a USMNT summer signing

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said he wants to sign an American player this summer, and Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has been linked.

WHAT HAPPENED? The American faces an uncertain future at Chelsea, having started just started eight Premier League games this season. There has been talk that he could be on the move this summer as the Blues try to bring in cash through outgoings in the transfer market after two windows of historic spending. Indeed, the Serie A champions have already been linked with Pulisic, while Juventus have also been named as another possible option.

De Laurentiis' latest comments about wanting to sign an American indicate that Napoli's interest could be serious.

WHAT THEY SAID: De Laurentiis told La Repubblica (via Italian FootballTV): "Am I sure to keep everyone next season? Not only keep, I want to add others. I would like to have an American and a Japanese player. But I don't want to sell any of our players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Of course, Napoli may have to sell some key stars this summer after their success in Italy, with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia rumoured to be on the verge of big-money exits. This could open the door for Pulisic to arrive in Serie A, while Kaoru Mitoma's name sticks out as a player from Japan who might be targeted.

WHAT NEXT? Having already wrapped up the Scudetto, Napoli travel to Monza this weekend. Pulisic, meanwhile, was benched again Saturday against Nottingham Forest.