USMNT boss Berhalter could coach in Bundesliga - Wolfsburg's Schafer

The U.S. boss played alongside the German at 1860 Munich, with the duo's path colliding once again in their current jobs

sporting director Marcel Schafer says he is not surprised that his former teammate Gregg Berhalter has taken charge of the U.S. men's national team as he added that he believes that the American coach has all the skills required to manage in the someday.

Schafer played next to Berhalter during his time at 1860 Munich, with the boss featuring for the club from 2006-09 before returning to the U.S. to play for the .

Shortly after arriving, the then-33-year-old Berhalter was named the club's captain, having previously played for the likes of and Energie Cottbus.

And, despite having only played one season alongside Berhalter during his playing career, Schafer says that the two developed a friendship during their time together.

When Schafer came to the U.S. to feature for the Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2017-18, the two former teammates reunited over a steak and have remained in contact in the years since due to their current jobs.

"We talked about the national team, we talked about his time at Columbus and he told me some impressive things," Schafer said. "No, I was not [surprised that he is the USMNT coach].

"He's a very, very good coach. And to be honest, I think, maybe, in a certain time, he's ready for a Bundesliga job. But first of all he has a massive step to do with the U.S. national team."

Schafer left 1860 Munich in 2007 to join Wolfsburg, where he went on to become a Bundesliga champion during his decade-long run with the club.

But he says Berhalter's leadership abilities were already apparent during his time as a player, as the American was a vital piece of 1860 Munich's backline.

Perhaps Berhalter's biggest asset, Schafer says, was his willingness to tell harsh truths, something that helped him grow as a player during that year together.

"He was already a leader at that time, which is not always very good for a young player because the leader is going to tell you, very honestly, the truth," he says. "Some positive feedback, some negative feedback, and he was very clear.

"He was a central defender on the left side and I was left fullback, so we had some conversations, discussions on the pitch, but it was always very good for me because you learn from experienced guys.

"When I made my step towards Wolfsburg, he was the first one who called me and said congratulations and we always were in touch with each other, even in my time in the U.S."



Berhalter has called in several players from Wolfsburg since taking charge of the U.S., including John Brooks, Uly Llanez and Bryang Kayo.

Brooks is a fixture for the club, with Schafer saying that he is Wolfsburg's "Berlin Wall", while Llanez is currently on loan with Heerenveen with the hopes of earning a first-team place down the line.

Kayo, meanwhile, is one of the brighter stars in the club's academy, which also features Americans Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Michael Edwards.

Having played in the U.S. himself, Schafer says he developed respect for the American player, which he has since brought to his position at Wolfsburg.

"I spent one-and-a-half years in the U.S., made some small internships, and it was a huge benefit for me. It was not only a gift for me, also for my family," he said.

"I learned more about the mentality from the U.S. players, and I was really impressed with the mentality. They were always ready to learn. They asked me a lot of things and they tried to do it in every training session.

"I was really impressed with the passion and the mentality from the American players, and for sure that's why we signed a few more American players in our club and we have had a really good experience with them."