USMNT's Antonee Robinson returns to training with Fulham after injury

Antonee Robinson was back training with Fulham on Wednesday after a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

WHAT HAPPENED: Nearly a month after going down with an ankle injury, Antonee Robinson posted pictures of himself training with Fulham on his official Twitter account Wednesday, along with the caption “Nice to be back on the pitch.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The return of “Jedi” is welcome news for Cottagers boss Marco Silva, who at the time called losing the 25-year-old a “big miss” for the club after the American was subbed off 29 minutes into a 2-1 loss at Tottenham on September 3. Fulham won their next game by beating Nottingham Forest, 3-2, but will be thrilled to have Robinson back as the Premier League resumes following the September international break.

AND WHAT’S MORE: Robinson’s imminent return to full fitness is also a huge relief for the USMNT, who recently struggled without him during a pair of listless performances against Japan (2-0 loss) and Saudi Arabia (0-0 draw) in their final pre-World Cup tune-ups.

THE VERDICT: Robinson is determined to regain his form during a vital moment in his career, with sixth-place Fulham fighting for a spot in Europe and Team USA looking to make a deep run at the World Cup.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR ROBINSON: While there’s still no exact timetable for his return, Robinson could potentially make a return appearance this Saturday when Fulham host Newcastle in the Premier League.