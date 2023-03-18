USMNT star Weston McKennie brought straight back into Leeds starting XI for Wolves clash as Brendan Aaronson also starts but Tyler Adams out injured

Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson have been named to Leeds' starting XI as Tyler Adams has, as expected, missed out due to injury.

McKennie and Aaronson start

Adams out with injury

Leeds enter 19th in table

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie, who had been benched for Leeds' 2-2 draw with Brighton, was named to Javi Gracia's starting XI, where he'll start next to Marc Roca in a double pivot. Aaronson, meanwhile, has also been named to the XI, joining Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto and Patrick Bamford as attacking options.

Adams, on the other hand, is out, with it being revealed earlier this week that the midfielder will miss the U.S. men's national team's upcoming Nations League matches due to a hamstring injury suffered in training.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match is another crucial one for Leeds, who enter the day sitting 19th in the Premier League. The relegation race, though, is very tight, with Wolves one of the eight teams sitting within three points of the bottom three.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? This weekend is the final series of matches before the international break, during which the U.S. will visit Grenada and host El Salvador in the Nations League.