Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson victorious for Leeds as first USMNT trio replicate 2008 Fulhamerica feat

Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson were all named to Leeds' starting XI for a crucial 1-0 Premier League win against Southampton.

USMNT stars all start

First starting trio of Americans in PL since 2008

Leeds top Southampton in crucial clash

WHAT HAPPENED? The American trio were all selected to start, becoming the first trio of U.S. men's national team players to start a Premier League match together since Kasey Keller, Brian McBride and Clint Dempsey featured for Fulham in May 2008. Furthermore, they're the first outfield trio of Americans to start together since 2007, when Dempsey and McBride played with Carlos Bocanegra.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match was Leeds' first under new manager Javi Gracia, and it was a crucial one as they try to avoid relegation to the Championship. Leeds entered the match sitting 19th, with only Southampton below them in the table, making Saturday's clash at Elland Road a virtual must-win.

And win it they did, with Junior Firpo poking home a goal in the 77th minute to seal all three points. The win vaults Leeds up to 17th in the Premier League, one point clear of the relegation zone and 18th-place Everton.

HOW THEY GOT ON: McKennie and Adams both went the full 90 minutes, starting alongside each other in a double pivot as they have for several weeks. Aaronson, meanwhile, played just ahead, playing 75 minutes before being taken off for Georginio Rutter.

WHAT NEXT? After facing Southampton, Leeds will next visit Fulham on Tuesday in the FA Cup fifth round before facing Chelsea in the Premier League next weekend.