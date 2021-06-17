United States v Nigeria

USA 2-0 Nigeria: Press and Williams subdue impressive Super Falcons

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Last Updated
Getty
Despite a commendable performance, Randy Waldrum’s side bowed to the four-time Women’s World Cup champions

Nigeria bowed 2-0 to the United States of America in their last America Summer Series outing on Thursday morning.

Goals from Christen Press and Lynn Williams powered Vlatko Andonovski’s side past the reigning African women’s champions at the Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas.

More shortly…

