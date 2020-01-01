UPL TV partner StarTimes secures La Liga broadcasting rights

The official partner of the Ugandan league adds the Spanish competition to their menu for their widespread subscribers

Ugandan (UPL) official broadcaster StarTimes has secured rights to air matches for the next four seasons.

In a development that was confirmed on Thursday, StarTimes also unveiled the second edition of Uefa’s latest international tournament; the Uefa Nations League.

The pay-TV has secured the La Liga broadcasting rights and will have their subscribers across 47 Sub-Saharan African countries enjoy the action.

“We are delighted to announce our acquisition of La Liga Santander broadcast rights this being one of the most prestigious football competitions in the world,” said the StarTimes regional marketing director Aldrine Nsubuga in a document seen by Goal.

“Soccer has been core to StarTimes’ sports content strategy and this latest acquisition highlights our commitment to provide the best football experience to our subscribers.”

La Liga will be aired on StarTimes channels and through the broadcaster’s streaming platforms from September 12.

“This agreement provides an exciting new way for French-speaking fans across sub-Saharan Africa to get closer to our competition,” Melcior Soler La Liga’s director of the audio-visual department said.

“StarTimes has a strong presence in the region and proven expertise in sports in general and football in particular, which will help us all to reach as wide an audience as possible.”

The broadcaster is also set to air the second edition of the Uefa Nations League from September 3, 2020. 55 European nations will face off in four groups with the highlight of those fixtures being vs and vs ties.

will play against in the opener of those qualifications.

“StarTimes subscribers can equally look forward to the new season where will carry the flag for the Premier League. [There are] European cups including and the Spanish ,” added Nsubuga.

The La Liga-StarTimes development comes as numerous reports indicate the television company has secured rights to broadcast the Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches for the season 2020/21.

KPL has been running without an official broadcasting partner since SuperSport TV quit in 2017 citing a breach of contract.

While Football Federation (FKF) insisted 18 teams were to play in the top-tier, SuperSport TV said they would only continue to partner with KPL if the total teams remained at 16.

FKF had their way on the matter and the South African company left.