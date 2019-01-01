UPL side Mbarara City FC sack KPL-winning coach Nkata

The coach has been fired after a 3-0 defeat by BUL FC on Saturday at Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe

Ugandan (UPL) side Mbarara City FC have sacked head coach Paul Nkata.

The former tactician has been shown the exit door after a series of poor performances which sees them stand just one point above the relegation zone on the league table.

On Saturday, the Ankole Lions who have gone six matches without a win were defeated 3-0 by BUL FC.

"Head coach [Paul] Nkata, assistant coach Kasuke Baker and goalkeeping coach Hamza have been sacked. More details to follow as the team will announce the caretaker for the remaining games in the first round," the club announced on their Twitter handle.

"Mr Tabule Ali who was the technical director has also been sacked."

He had replaced Brian Ssenyondo at Mbarara in September 2019. In January this year, Nkata was sacked by side Kakamega over match-fixing allegations.

The experienced tactician led to a domestic double lifting both the KPL title and the GOtv Shield in 2016.

Nkata has also coached Muhoroni Youth and National side Nairobi City Stars in .