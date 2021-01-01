Upamecano's €42.5m release clause confirmed with Bayern target to choose between Bundesliga and Premier League

The France international is expected to move this summer and has already been in talks with the German champions

Dayot Upamecano is likely to leave RB Leipzig at the end of the season and will choose between Bayern Munich and a move to the Premier League, according to his agent.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye of several top teams amid his impressive displays for Leipzig since his arrival for Red Bull Salzburg four years ago.

Bayern have been open about their interest in Upamecano, as CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admitted to it this month. This week, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic revealed that the club "had a good meeting with agents" on Friday.

Upamecano is tied to Leipzig until 2023, but his agent, Volker Struth, has confirmed he has a €42.5 million (£38m/$52m) release clause in his deal.

"The release clause was agreed because the player decided to want to take the next step at some point. It is very likely in the summer," he told Sport1.

“Nothing final has been decided yet. The tendency for him to leave the club in the summer is high."

He continued: "The release clause is €42.5 million. That is an insane sum in coronavirus times. In summer 2019 it was something else. The proportions of the transfer fees have changed. I believe that some clubs have to say goodbye to the market values ​​when they sell players."

Struth confirmed that there have been positive talks with Bayern, but two teams in England are trying to lure the France international, who will decide his next step very soon.

"Hasan Salihamidzic is really trying and has found the right temperature in the talks. There is not too much pressure in there. Nevertheless, it was emphasised that they are very interested in him," he added.

“[Apart from the Bundesliga] only the English league is in consideration. The Spanish clubs that were eligible are currently financially unable to do so.

"It's no secret that there are two interested parties from the Premier League. A decision will be made and announced in the next few weeks."

Bayern board member and former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn said he is confident the defender will choose the European and German champions, telling Sky on Sunday: "He's a player that many top European clubs want. But we are particularly attractive to such players now that they ultimately choose us."