Unknown fan Musomesa camps at Fufa house, demands Uganda team selection

The footballer wants coach Johnathan McKinstry to include him in the national team for upcoming assignments

A passionate fan who identifies himself as Joel Musomesa has camped at the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) at Mengo and has vowed not to leave until he is called up for national team duty.

Musomesa has camped at Wakaliga Road in Kampala hoping to attract the attention of Uganda national team head coach Johnathan McKinstry who is training his African Nations Championship-bound team at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo and also at the Gems Cambridge International School.

Musomesa who is armed with personal belongings, food, blue boots, an old football and dons the Uganda national team jersey hopes to be included in the Cranes team as he strives to attract McKinstry's attention.

“I am not leaving until the coach calls me. I have been playing football and I know I can do a good job,” Musomesa says as he shows his footballing skills to onlookers.

The fan, after spending days at Fufa headquarters, was offered a chance to feature in the annual Nile Special 5-aside football tournament slated for April 4 at Police Grounds in Kabale.

McKinstry had already named his team to face South Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier later in March before Caf moved to postpone the matches because of the coronavirus.

Uganda will engage in a tri-nations tournament, set to start on March 17 to 21, as they prepare for the Chan finals in April. According to Fufa, the three-nation preparatory event will involve Uganda, Zambia, and Mali.

Uganda, who have never progressed to the knockout stages of the tournament which is limited to only home-based players, are in Group C alongside champions , Togo and neighbours Rwanda.

Uganda Provisional squad for Chan:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago, Joel Mutakubwa, Alionzi Nafian, Saidi Keni, Edwin Kiwanuka.

Defenders: Mustafa Kizza, Derrick Ndahiro, Paul Willa, Herbert Achai, Paul Willa, Ashraf Mandela, Geoffrey Wasswa, Halid Lwaliwa, Mbowa Patrick, John Revita, Mustafa Mujuzi.

Midfielders: Shafik Kagimu, Saidi Kyeyune, Bright Anukani, Paul Mucureezi, Mike Mutyaba, Karim Watambala, Hassan Ssenyonjo, David Owori, Ibrahim Orit, Julius Poloto.

Forwards: Samson Kigozi, Viane Ssekajugo, Milton Karisa, Joachim Ojera, Fahad Bayo, Steven Mukwala, Cromwell Rwothomio, Brian Aheebwa.