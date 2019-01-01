UnionPay Returns as Premium Partner for the International Champions Cup 2019 in Singapore

Global payments network, UnionPay, is kicking off its second consecutive year as the premium partner of International Champions Cup 2019 in Singapore. As the largest pre-season football tournament in the world, the Singapore leg of International Champions Cup 2019 will feature four of Europe’s finest football clubs, as well as some of the world’s biggest football stars, competing for top honours at the National Stadium in Summer 2019.

Watched by over 12 million people in over 180 countries and territories via live and delayed broadcast around the world, last year’s International Champions Cup 2018 in Singapore saw Atlético Madrid, and delighting over 95,000 football fans at the National Stadium during the three-day tournament. Fans also witnessed the world’s first card toss conducted by UnionPay, which determined the team that got to choose the side of the field to start the match.

As the premium partner of the International Champions Cup 2019 in Singapore, UnionPay will be offering exclusive ticketing privileges to its Cardholders from Singapore, Southeast Asia and around the world. Starting 28 March, UnionPay Cardholders will get first priority to purchase tickets to the International Champions Cup 2019 in Singapore, along with an exclusive 10% discount off tickets. UnionPay will also be providing special access for fans to get up close with their favourite football stars, with more details to be released via the UnionPay International Singapore Facebook Page in the coming weeks.

“UnionPay is delighted to return as a premium partner for the International Champions Cup 2019 in Singapore. In the past year, we have seen how football has the amazing ability to break down language, cultural and geographical barriers to bring people of diverse backgrounds together. The energy and passion that football fans have for the beautiful game continue to inspire us to connect people, businesses and financial institutions via digital payments all over the world. With special ticketing privileges and activities being planned in the lead-up to the tournament, we hope to bring the heightened excitement surrounding the tournament this year even closer to fans and Cardholders in Singapore and the region,” said Vincent Ling, Deputy General Manager, UnionPay International Southeast Asia.

“We are thrilled to once again be partnering with UnionPay, a key relationship in the development of the International Champions Cup as the world’s premier annual summer soccer tournament and the official start of the soccer season featuring the top European clubs playing across North America, Europe and Asia. Beyond the global football spectacle, it is our aim for the International Champions Cup to engage deeply with our regional audiences and create meaningful partnerships with our local partners. UnionPay shares our love of the game and our vision to bring fans closer to the pitch to see the best players on the world’s biggest stage,” said Aaron Ryan, Chief Operating Officer, Relevent Sports Group.

To take advantage of the special ticketing privileges for UnionPay Cardholders ahead of the upcoming International Champions Cup 2019 in Singapore, visit the Bank of (BOC), DBS Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of (ICBC) and UOB websites to apply for a UnionPay card today.