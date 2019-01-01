Unimpressed Zahera reveals the Yanga SC transfers he didn't agree on

The Congolese believes there was no need for signing the Kenyan custodian since the goalkeeping department was full

Former Yanga SC coach Mwinyi Zahera has revealed he did not give the green light for the club to sign goalkeeper Faruk Shikhalo from .

The 27-time league champions brought the custodian on board at the beginning of the season after good displays while in the Kenyan ( ).

The Congolese tactician says he even spoke to the chairman Mshindo Msolla regarding the availability of the player before he was signed.

"[Shikhalo] is a good goalkeeper, but many issues were surrounding his signing," Zahera told Mwanaspoti.

"The goalkeeper was still under contract at Bandari; I remember asking the chairman [Msolla] why we were going for Shikhalo when we had Ramadhani Kabwili, Kindoki Klaus and Metacha Mnata. It was not logical to have many goalkeepers but he did not answer me.

"Bandari dramatically hiked the price when they realized we have not followed due process in signing Shikhalo, and the club had no option but to pay," Zahera lamented.

The experienced coach has also excluded himself from the signings made by the club saying they were done behind his back.

"I commissioned the signing of Kalengo Maybin, Moro Lamine, Sadney Urikhob, Juma Balinya, Patrick Sibomana, and Issa Bigirimana before I went for Afcon in . Later on, after the Afcon, I added David Molinga.

"The other players brought in the club were not my signings, I did not recommend nor asked the club to sign them. I was not impressed at all and I just let them [Yanga management] do what they felt was right," Zahera concluded.

Zahera was shown the door at the club on Tuesday.