Under Zahera, I had worst time at Yanga SC - Makapu

The 25-year-old has stated he was overlooked by the former coach despite having the ability to do well for Wananchi

Yanga SC defensive midfielder Said Juma Makapu has revealed he had tough times under the reign of formed coach Mwinyi Zahera.

The Congolese was fired late last year owing to inconsistent results by the 27-time league champions. The 25-year-old states prior to Zahera's era, he had enjoyed good times at the club.

"Every player enjoys when he is given time regularly to play," Makapu is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"It is frustrating when we do not get playing time and it was the case under Zahera; I did not get enough chances to prove my worth. It was the most difficult time at the club."

Nakapu has also stated his best times at Wananchi and the best players he played with.

"Under Dutch coach Hans Van Pluijm I had good moments at the club; they were the best moments and I enjoyed so much. I had enough playing time," he added.

"In 2016/17 season we had the best team; I remember the likes of Ally Mustapha, Juma Abdul, Haji Mwinyi, Nadir Haroub, Kelvin Yondani, Mbuyu Twite, Simon Msuva, Thabani Kamusoko, Donald Ngoma, Amissi Tambwe, and Haruna Niyonzima."

Under current coach Luc Eymael, Makapu has been drafted in the central defense position. His contract with Wananchi will expire in 2021.