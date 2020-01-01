Under-pressure: Wakaso 'forced' to withdraw controversial statement and apologise to political parties

The Black Stars ace has made a U-turn after generating a big debate with his 'non-malicious' comments

international Mubarak Wakaso has sensationally rescinded a statement he made in a recent interview in which he named the nation's big two political parties among the reasons behind the Black Stars' failure at major international tournaments.

Speaking to Angel TV, the midfielder said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in a bid to discredit each other and to win political points for themselves, have been sabotaging the team.

His comments have drawn wide reaction from the football fraternity and beyond, forcing him to rescind his comments.

"A few days ago in an interview with Angel TV, I commented that partisan politics is one of the factors killing our national team," Wakaso said in a post on social media on Wednesday.

"In fact, I mentioned NPP-NDC politics specifically.

"My comment was not intended to malign any political party or make anyone unpopular.

"However, the commentary it has generated has forced me to re-think about my position and I think I shouldn't have made those comments.

"I wish to withdraw the statement I made and also to apologise to both parties and to anyone else who has been affected by my comment. I'm sorry."

Wakaso didn't hold back in the controversial interview, saying: "I will speak the truth today. Do you know our problem about the game?

"Maybe we know but we don’t want to say it. But I think politics ruin the Blacks Stars at times. When NDC is in power, NPP doesn’t want us to win and vice versa.”

The comment attracted the backing of former Ghana sports minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuije.

“I agree with Wakaso 100 per cent. Partisan politics has ruined the Black Stars," Vanderpuije told Angel FM.

“I experienced it as a sports minister. Some people in NPP influenced some players against me during my time as minister and I got to know.

“Some of my party people also advised me against entertaining some Black Stars players in my office because they believed they belong to NPP.

“We have to understand that Sports should be devoid of politics. It is a big challenge. Without that success will continue to elude is."

Wakaso made his international debut in 2012 and has since won over 50 caps for the Black Stars.

The 29-year-old is currently on the books of Chinese club Jiangsu Suning after leaving fold Deportivo in January.

Ghana have been on the search for a major senior title since 1982 when they last won the .