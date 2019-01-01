'It's normal' - Under-pressure Everton boss Silva says does not fear for his job

The club's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri publicly backed his manager who insists he has never felt a lack of security

Marco Silva says he feels 'secure' in his position at Everton despite growing pressure amid a poor run of form.

Everton were booed off following a 3-1 loss at home to Wolves on Saturday, meaning they have won just three of their last 12 Premier League matches.

Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri this week publicly gave Silva his backing and the Portuguese suggested the club is in a familiar situation with the manager under pressure.

"Feeling secure is something I have felt since the first day I arrived here," said Silva.

"It's normal [meeting Moshiri face to face]. When we have the possibility to meet, we do; when not, we speak on the phone.

"When you are winning games in a row, normally what the people say about you is good. And when you are not doing what you would expect, it's normal, this type of situation.

"But for Everton, it is not new, this type of situation. For the last three seasons here at Everton, almost every month, it's something which is not new."

Moshiri expressed his faith in Silva to develop Everton's young players as part of a "long-term" project.

The manager has handed increased roles to Jonjoe Kenny, Tom Davies, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ademola Lookman this season, while 21-year-old Richarlison has started 23 matches since arriving from Watford in a deal worth up to £50million.

"You cannot achieve your goal just with young players. We have to see them growing in a stable, mature squad. I believe in our squad, I believe in what we are doing and I believe in our young players also," said Silva.

"We took one decision at the start of the season and in the January market also. We didn't go in the market because we took a decision and now is not the moment to go in a different way.

"Everyone thinks about Everton spending a lot of money but if you look at last season you can see how different it is to this season. The club spent more than double last season [compared to this season] and in the January market signed two new players. This season we did it differently.

"We took a decision as a football club and the manager is always involved. We took it together and we are together in this project. Football will always be about the results because if you are winning and taking good results you are not asking me about the young players."