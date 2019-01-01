Under Aussems Simba SC faced African bigwigs without fear - Chama

The Zambian international claims they played courageously when the sacked coach was still in charge

Simba SC faced big teams in Africa without fear under Patrick Aussems, midfielder Clatous Chama has said.

Simba terminated Aussems' contract on Saturday after the coach left the club during the last international break without official permission.

Chama said during the one and half years Aussems was with Simba they played against their African rivals without fear at all.

Last season, Simba reached the quarter-finals of the Caf but were eliminated by with an overall 4-1 loss.

“Simba board reached this decision after the coach failed to discharge his duties as agreed in the contract and also after he failed to take the team to the group stage of the Caf Champions League,” Simba explained when they sacked Aussems.

“I remember we actually gave trouble to Africa's bigwigs whenever we met them under Aussems and although we were not doing great while playing away, I had seen we were starting to do well especially whenever we began our games at home,” Chama told Mwanaspoti.

“I wish him all the best in his future endeavours because I believe he is one of the greatest coaches I have played under.”

During the 2018/19 Caf Champions League season, the Msimbazi Reds knocked out Mbabane Swallows of Eswatini with an 8-1 margin in the preliminary round before beating Nkana FC of Zambia 3-2 in the play-offs round.

Simba landed in Group D and finished second to but the Tanzanian side did not manage to go past in the quarter-finals.

In the 2019/20 Caf Champions League campaign, Simba were knocked out by UD Songo of Mozambique after drawing 0-0 away before they were held to a 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam in the initial stage.