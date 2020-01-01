Unbeaten Azam FC keen to keep perfect start to season

The Ice Cream Makers have vowed to keep winning matches after registering a flying start to the season

Azam FC have vowed to maintain their perfect start to the Mainland season.

The Ice Cream Makers have registered a 100 percent start to the new campaign, winning their first three matches so far, scoring four goals and conceding none.

They started the season with a 1-0 win against Polisi , then won 2-0 against Coastal Union before beating Mbeya City 1-0 at Sokoine Stadium on Sunday.

Azam information officer Zakaria Thabit has now revealed their main aim is to keep the good run going as they target silverware at the end of the campaign.

“Our main target now is to keep the good record, three wins out of three is a very good start,” Zakaria told reporters in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

“We have started the season very well, and it is what we had anticipated before the season kicked-off, and we want to keep the run going, we want to keep winning our matches and hopeful we will be somewhere at the end of the season.”

After edging out Mbeya City, Azam coach Aristica Cioaba was elated to have managed to grind out a win from the difficult outing.

“I had told my players how tough it is playing against Mbeya as Sokoine, you know very well that not every team can come here and get maximum points, I am happy we did it,” Cioaba told reporters after the match.

“You have to be at your best, Mtibwa are very stubborn, and they tried to do the same against us but winning 1-0 and without conceding is something good to take back to Dar es Salaam.”

Against Mbeya, the 2014 league winners took charge of the game in the 25th minute when Ally Niyonzima found the back of the net with a powerful header.

The Ice Cream Makers were again without Aggrey Morris, who were injured during their 2-0 win against Coastal Union. The match was their first assignment away from their home ground; the Chamazi Sports Complex.

Azam will be away to Tanzania Prisons for the next league tie on September 26 before hosting Kagera Sugar on October 4.

For Mbeya City, who are yet to score a goal this season, they will face Namungo FC and Tanzania Prisons, on September 25 and October 3, respectively.